Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA)?

Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA), which is in the electric utilities business, and is based in Russia, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the MISX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Territorial Generating Company No. 1’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Territorial Generating Company No. 1?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.8x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.67x, which means if you buy Territorial Generating Company No. 1 today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Territorial Generating Company No. 1 should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Furthermore, it seems like Territorial Generating Company No. 1’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Territorial Generating Company No. 1?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Territorial Generating Company No. 1, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -3.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TGKA appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on TGKA, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TGKA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TGKA should the price fluctuate below its true value.