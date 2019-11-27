Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Reno De Medici S.p.A. (BIT:RM)?

Reno De Medici S.p.A. (BIT:RM), which is in the packaging business, and is based in Italy, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the BIT. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Reno De Medici’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Reno De Medici worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Reno De Medici today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €0.95, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Reno De Medici’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Reno De Medici?

BIT:RM Past and Future Earnings, November 27th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Reno De Medici’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Reno De Medici. You can find everything you need to know about Reno De Medici in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Reno De Medici, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

