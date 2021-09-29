Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Robert Half International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Robert Half International

Is Robert Half International still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10.61% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Robert Half International today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $92.52, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Robert Half International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Robert Half International look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Robert Half International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 58%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RHI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RHI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Robert Half International you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Robert Half International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

