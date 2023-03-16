Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)?

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$31.89 and falling to the lows of US$22.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rocky Brands' current trading price of US$23.59 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rocky Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Rocky Brands Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Rocky Brands’s ratio of 8.47x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.26x, which means if you buy Rocky Brands today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Rocky Brands should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Rocky Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Rocky Brands look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Rocky Brands, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -2.8% over the next couple of years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RCKY seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on RCKY, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RCKY for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on RCKY should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Rocky Brands.

If you are no longer interested in Rocky Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

