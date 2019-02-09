Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Senior plc (LON:SNR)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Senior plc (LON:SNR), which is in the aerospace & defense business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Senior’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Senior?

According to my valuation model, Senior seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Senior today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £2.75, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Senior has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Senior?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Senior’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SNR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SNR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Senior.

