Is Now The Time To Look At Buying ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)?

Let's talk about the popular ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ServiceNow’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is ServiceNow Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – ServiceNow is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $610.89, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that ServiceNow’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of ServiceNow look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ServiceNow's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NOW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NOW for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NOW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing ServiceNow at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for ServiceNow you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in ServiceNow, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

