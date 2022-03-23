Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)?

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$1.02 and falling to the lows of US$0.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Staffing 360 Solutions' current trading price of US$0.71 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Staffing 360 Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Staffing 360 Solutions worth?

Great news for investors – Staffing 360 Solutions is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Staffing 360 Solutions’s ratio of 4.12x is below its peer average of 21.83x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Staffing 360 Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Staffing 360 Solutions look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 67% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Staffing 360 Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since STAF is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STAF for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy STAF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Staffing 360 Solutions at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Staffing 360 Solutions (4 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

