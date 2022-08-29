Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$33.60 and falling to the lows of US$21.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Star Bulk Carriers' current trading price of US$21.53 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Star Bulk Carriers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Star Bulk Carriers Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Star Bulk Carriers’s ratio of 2.48x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.13x, which means if you buy Star Bulk Carriers today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Star Bulk Carriers should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Star Bulk Carriers’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Star Bulk Carriers?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Star Bulk Carriers, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SBLK appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SBLK, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SBLK for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SBLK should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Star Bulk Carriers is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is significant...

