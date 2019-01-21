Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), which is in the shipping business, and is based in Greece, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NasdaqGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Star Bulk Carriers’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Star Bulk Carriers worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.35x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.8x, which means if you buy Star Bulk Carriers today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that Star Bulk Carriers should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Star Bulk Carriers’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Star Bulk Carriers look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Star Bulk Carriers. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SBLK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SBLK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBLK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SBLK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Star Bulk Carriers. You can find everything you need to know about Star Bulk Carriers in the latest infographic research report.

