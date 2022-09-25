Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$267 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$207. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Teleflex's current trading price of US$207 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Teleflex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Teleflex Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Teleflex is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.08x is currently well-below the industry average of 32.21x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Teleflex’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Teleflex generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Teleflex, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TFX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TFX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TFX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

