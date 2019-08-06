Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Terra Firma Capital Corporation (CVE:TII)?

Terra Firma Capital Corporation (CVE:TII), operating in the financial services industry based in Canada, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSXV over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Terra Firma Capital’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Terra Firma Capital worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.52x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Terra Firma Capital today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Terra Firma Capital’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Terra Firma Capital generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Terra Firma Capital’s case, its revenues over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TII’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TII? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TII, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TII, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Terra Firma Capital.