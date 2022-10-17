Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$604 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$501. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Thermo Fisher Scientific's current trading price of US$503 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific

What's The Opportunity In Thermo Fisher Scientific?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 26.49x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 23.58x, which means if you buy Thermo Fisher Scientific today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Thermo Fisher Scientific should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Thermo Fisher Scientific’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Thermo Fisher Scientific generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Thermo Fisher Scientific's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TMO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TMO? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TMO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TMO, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Thermo Fisher Scientific you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Thermo Fisher Scientific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Truth Social Exec Forced Off Board After Ignoring Trump Demand: Report

    Will Wilkerson submitted a whistleblower complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission in August regarding the company.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 86.9% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Shifting sources of revenue are causing a growth deceleration that probably won't last much longer.

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.

  • Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying

    These companies have kept raising their dividends in any market condition. In fact, two are already Dividend Kings and the third is about to be.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • $5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index firmly in bear market territory, down 25% year-to-date, investors are rightly nervous about what it means for stocks. As Warren Buffett once said, be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. As long as investors have an appropriate investment horizon -- 10 years is usually good -- they should not fear bear markets, but look forward to them eagerly as a chance to buy good companies at discounted prices.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying

    The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. With their share prices tumbling, they trade at much lower valuations. Because of that, investors could score big gains by taking advantage of the sell-off and holding through the eventual recovery.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Could Be Warren Buffett's Next Apple

    At 92 and 86 years of age, respectively, Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn are two of the greatest living investors  -- and both are still at it! In fact, these two seniors have been quite active this year, especially around oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). On the flip side, Warren Buffett has been buying Occidental shares hand over fist throughout the year, scooping up over 20% of the American oil driller.

  • This Bear Market Risk Indicator Suggests We Head a Lot Lower

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have plunged by as much as 22%, 26%, and 34%, through Oct. 10, 2022, and are firmly in the grips of a bear market. Regardless of whether you're a tenured or new investor, bear markets can be scary. Of course, history also shows that buying during these bear market dips is the smartest thing patient investors can do.

  • Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees

    Cash is leaving China's financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence. The flows, mostly out of the bond market, reflect the attraction of higher interest rates elsewhere. But their size and signs that they are spreading beyond foreigners' portfolios highlights fragility in domestic confidence - a potential drag on the yuan in future - and the magnetic effect of a rising U.S. dollar on global capital flows.

  • Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. As a result, now that share prices are down, investors can lock in much bigger income streams, providing them with higher tangible returns and steady income streams.

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    These stocks are built for the long haul, operating in industries with long-term growth opportunities.

  • 2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)

    When the stock market is in a funk, as it is now, down 25% so far this year and firmly in bear market territory, it's easy to forget the power of a simple buy-and-hold investing strategy. Because every steep correction is invariably followed by a bull market, one that tends to go far higher than the previous peak before the downturn hit, those valleys tend to smooth out until they hardly even register on a stock chart. Bear markets are also typically measured in months, while bull markets are measured in years.