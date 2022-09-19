Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)?

While Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$19.54 and falling to the lows of US$15.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tri Pointe Homes' current trading price of US$16.18 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tri Pointe Homes’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Tri Pointe Homes?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tri Pointe Homes today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $16.90, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tri Pointe Homes’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Tri Pointe Homes?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -15% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Tri Pointe Homes. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TPH seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TPH for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TPH should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Tri Pointe Homes has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Tri Pointe Homes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

