Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$19.54 and falling to the lows of US$15.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tri Pointe Homes' current trading price of US$16.18 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tri Pointe Homes’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Tri Pointe Homes

What's The Opportunity In Tri Pointe Homes?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tri Pointe Homes today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $16.90, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tri Pointe Homes’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Tri Pointe Homes?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -15% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Tri Pointe Homes. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TPH seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TPH for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TPH should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Tri Pointe Homes has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Tri Pointe Homes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)?

    Let's talk about the popular International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ). The company's shares saw...

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • 3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Things have been even worse for the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost as much as 34% of its value on a peak-to-trough basis since hitting its closing high in November. The magnitude of the Nasdaq's decline has kept the widely followed index firmly entrenched in a bear market. The first buying opportunity you may never see again is the chance to load up on shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) below $30.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • Buy I Bonds Now at 9.6%. A New Rate Comes in November.

    One of the best current deals in the bond market—Treasury Series I savings bonds—is likely to get less attractive in November when a new rate on the popular investments is set. Individual investors may want to snap up the inflation-linked I bonds before the end of October to get the current 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. The new rate, applying to bonds purchased in November, is likely to be closer to 6%, Barron’s estimates, based on the formula used by the U.S. Treasury to calculate the semiannual rate.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Wealth-building investments don't have to start at the bottom of a bear market. These two stocks are almost always fabulous buys.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you are looking to pass your savings on to your children, this trio of high-yield stocks could help with that goal.

  • Adobe’s stock got slammed for spending $20 billion on Figma. But it now owns a rare company.

    Figma's stats are extraordinary. There's a good chance --- and we'll know in a few years --- that the acquisition was worth it.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire D. E. Shaw

    In this article, we discuss 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to billionaire D. E. Shaw. You can skip our detailed analysis of D E Shaw’s strategy and the current market outlook and go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire D. E. Shaw. David E. Shaw is […]

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks To Buy for the Long Haul

    2022 has been a rough year for tech stocks. After a boom during much of the pandemic, concerns about rising interest rates and a recession have cooled off the tech sector this year, especially growth stocks with high valuations. In fact, bear markets often present great opportunities to buy beaten-down growth stocks, as many of them are undervalued based on temporary headwinds.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy During the Market Sell-Off

    Want to be in on the steady expansion of electrified cars? These three companies look like fantastic bets right now.

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • 3 Monster Under-the-Radar Dividend Growth Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Three that have quietly delivered monster dividend growth over the years are Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Here's why dividend investors won't want to overlook these tech-driven payouts. Broadcom pays one of the more attractive dividends in the tech sector.