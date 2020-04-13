Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on W. R. Berkley’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is W. R. Berkley still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy W. R. Berkley today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $62.24, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, W. R. Berkley’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from W. R. Berkley?

NYSE:WRB Past and Future Earnings April 13th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. W. R. Berkley’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WRB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WRB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

