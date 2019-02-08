Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), which is in the machinery business, and is based in United Kingdom, led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Weir Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Weir Group still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Weir Group seems to be fairly priced at around 11.19% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Weir Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £13.45, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Weir Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Weir Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 90% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Weir Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WEIR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WEIR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Weir Group. You can find everything you need to know about Weir Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Weir Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

