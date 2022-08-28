Is Now The Time To Look At Buying WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)?

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$49.55 and falling to the lows of US$38.87. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether WestRock's current trading price of US$41.22 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WestRock’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is WestRock Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.35x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.38x, which means if you buy WestRock today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that WestRock should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that WestRock’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from WestRock?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for WestRock. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WRK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at WRK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WRK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for WRK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing WestRock at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for WestRock you should know about.

