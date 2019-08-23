Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:520)?

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:520), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in China, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings?

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings appears to be overvalued according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings’s ratio of 22.44x is above its peer average of 12.94x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Hospitality industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings look like?

SEHK:520 Past and Future Earnings, August 23rd 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in 520’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe 520 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 520 for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for 520, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings.