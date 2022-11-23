Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6)?

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SGX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.04x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.21x, which means if you buy Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -18%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BS6 seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on BS6, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BS6 for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on BS6 should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

