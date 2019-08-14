Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN)?

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN), which is in the medical equipment business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to £0.14 at one point, and dropping to the lows of £0.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Yourgene Health's current trading price of £0.11 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yourgene Health’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Yourgene Health still cheap?

Good news, investors! Yourgene Health is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.19, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Yourgene Health’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Yourgene Health?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -18% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Yourgene Health. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although YGEN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to YGEN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on YGEN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Yourgene Health. You can find everything you need to know about Yourgene Health in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Yourgene Health, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

