Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)?

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Yum! Brands’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Yum! Brands?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.85x is currently well-above the industry average of 17.17x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Yum! Brands’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Yum! Brands look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Yum! Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? YUM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe YUM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on YUM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for YUM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Yum! Brands as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Yum! Brands has 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

