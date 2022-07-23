Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$134 and falling to the lows of US$102. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zimmer Biomet Holdings' current trading price of US$107 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Zimmer Biomet Holdings worth?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 79.75x is currently well-above the industry average of 34.59x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Zimmer Biomet Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Zimmer Biomet Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ZBH’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ZBH should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZBH for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ZBH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

