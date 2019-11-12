Is Now The Time To Put Aavas Financiers (NSE:AAVAS) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Aavas Financiers (NSE:AAVAS). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Aavas Financiers Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Aavas Financiers has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Aavas Financiers's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Aavas Financiers's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 41% to ₹5.3b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Aavas Financiers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Aavas Financiers insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth ₹8.7b. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Aavas Financiers To Your Watchlist?

Aavas Financiers's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Aavas Financiers is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Of course, profit growth is one thing but it's even better if Aavas Financiers is receiving high returns on equity, since that should imply it can keep growing without much need for capital. Click on this link to see how it is faring against the average in its industry.