Is Now The Time To Put Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

View our latest analysis for Agilent Technologies

How Fast Is Agilent Technologies Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Agilent Technologies has grown EPS by 52% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Agilent Technologies shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 22%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Agilent Technologies.

Are Agilent Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of US$46b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$128m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Agilent Technologies To Your Watchlist?

Agilent Technologies's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind Agilent Technologies is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Agilent Technologies that you should be aware of.

Although Agilent Technologies certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • The Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For the first time in over 10 months, the stock market is showing signs of fatigue. It's a drop in the bucket compared to the index's gains since the March 2020 bear-market bottom, but it's a potentially stern reminder that a stock market crash or double-digit correction could be around the corner. According to data from market analytics company Yardeni Research, there have been only three instances since the beginning of 1995 where margin debt jumped 60% or more in a single year.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • This Self-Storage Real Estate Investment Fund Has a 22% Target Annual Return

    The latest offering on RealCrowd’s real estate investment platform is for a self-storage fund with a 22% target internal rate of return (IRR). The $50 million fund is targeting a portfolio of both value-added and new development self-storage opportunities to produce cash flow and substantial capital gains. Investment Strategy: The fund’s sponsor, Ziff Real Estate Partners, intends to acquire a diverse portfolio of roughly 15 high-quality self-storage properties through the ground-up development

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    Admittedly, the average cash yield for dividend stocks in the S&P 500 is only 1.3%, and companies can theoretically end payouts anytime. Such conditions may not appeal to income investors when advisors like Charles Schwab believe retirees should save enough to withdraw 4% of their account value per year in retirement. Three examples which fit that bill are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) -- and they also pay rising dividends that even exceed Schwab's 4% recommended return.

  • I inherited annuities from my dad — how can I avoid being double taxed?

    Q.: Hi Dan, I am the beneficiary of several nonqualified annuities that my father had. The companies holding these annuities are saying that the cost basis is undetermined. How can I avoid being double taxed on the amount my father paid for these annuities with after tax money?

  • The Threat of Stagflation Is Haunting Investors. Here’s How Scared You Should Be.

    Despite recent slowing, U.S. economy is posting solid growth. And the nation has had trouble sustaining even 4% annual inflation over the past 40 years.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.68

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.68 on 16th of December. This makes the...

  • 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital. Lawrence Hawkins, the managing partner of Dallas-based […]

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Surging oil price ‘not a game-changer’ for the Bank of Canada

    Capital Economics predicts WTI could fall to $57 by the end of 2022.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • China’s financial system near ‘peak stress,’ but spillovers yet to come: analysts

    China's nearing “peak stress” levels as worries mount over its highly leveraged property sector as the saga around troubled developer China Evergrande Group plays out and investors shouldn't expect a sustained bounce in the country's equity market until the credit cycle turns for the better, said analysts at Danske Bank.

  • 4 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors might be overlooking these stocks because the companies are unfashionable, but that could soon change.