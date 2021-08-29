Is Now The Time To Put Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Alkane Resources Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Alkane Resources managed to grow EPS by 5.3% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Alkane Resources shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 27% to 48%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history

Are Alkane Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Alkane Resources insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$18m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 3.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Alkane Resources Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Alkane Resources is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Alkane Resources (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Although Alkane Resources certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

