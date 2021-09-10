Is Now The Time To Put American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

American Water Works Company's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years American Water Works Company grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. American Water Works Company maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.4% to US$3.9b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are American Water Works Company Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$34b company like American Water Works Company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$67m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like American Water Works Company, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

The American Water Works Company CEO received US$5.7m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add American Water Works Company To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of American Water Works Company is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for American Water Works Company, but the pretty picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with American Water Works Company , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

