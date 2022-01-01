Is Now The Time To Put Arvida Group (NZSE:ARV) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Arvida Group (NZSE:ARV). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Arvida Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Arvida Group grew its EPS by 8.7% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Arvida Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While Arvida Group did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Arvida Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Arvida Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Like a sturdy phalanx Arvida Group insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Paul Ridley-Smith, paid NZ$122k to buy shares at an average price of NZ$1.96.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Arvida Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold NZ$65m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 4.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Arvida Group To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Arvida Group is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Arvida Group (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

