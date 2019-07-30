Is Now The Time To Put BBI Life Sciences (HKG:1035) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in BBI Life Sciences (HKG:1035). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is BBI Life Sciences Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, BBI Life Sciences has grown EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). BBI Life Sciences maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to CN¥582m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since BBI Life Sciences is no giant, with a market capitalization of CN¥1.1b, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are BBI Life Sciences Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I always like to check up on CEO compensation, because I think that reasonable pay levels, around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like BBI Life Sciences with market caps under CN¥1.4b is about CN¥1.6m.

The BBI Life Sciences CEO received total compensation of just CN¥518k in the year to December 2018. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add BBI Life Sciences To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of BBI Life Sciences is that it is growing profits. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which makes me feel more trusting of the board of directors. So I do think the stock deserves further research, if not instant addition to your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on BBI Life Sciences by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.