Is Now The Time To Put Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

See our latest analysis for Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Bridgewater Bancshares grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Bridgewater Bancshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Bridgewater Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to US$92m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Bridgewater Bancshares EPS 100% free.

Are Bridgewater Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Bridgewater Bancshares shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$557k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Todd Urness for US$445k worth of shares, at about US$17.89 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Bridgewater Bancshares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping US$82m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 18% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jerry Baack, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Bridgewater Bancshares with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The Bridgewater Bancshares CEO received US$1.5m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Bridgewater Bancshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Bridgewater Bancshares is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Bridgewater Bancshares by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Bridgewater Bancshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy This Cloud Stock Before It Jumps Higher

    The switch to a subscription-based model and a terrific end-market opportunity could send this cloud stock soaring.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Apple Loses $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about $85 billion from the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. w

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • Quantumscape Insider Sold Over $443.39 Thousand In Company Stock

    Justin Mirro, Director at Quantumscape (NYSE:QS), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mirro sold 20,000 shares of Quantumscape at a price of $22.17 per share. The total transaction amounted to $443,386. Following the transaction, Mirro still owns 4,930,000 shares of Quantumscape worth $107,411,388. Quantumscape shares are trading up 1.86% at $21.79 at the ti

  • ALTCOINS TO BUY: Crypto experts share the best investing opportunities they're seeing outside of bitcoin

    Insider has talked to several experts about which altcoins they like most, why they're bullish, and what they recommend others should be buying now.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Gannett (NYSE: GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.

  • Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ Top 10 Stocks Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ top 10 stocks picks based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Talpins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ Top 5 Stocks Picks. Element Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund, […]