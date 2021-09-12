Is Now The Time To Put Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Bridgewater Bancshares's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Bridgewater Bancshares grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Bridgewater Bancshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Bridgewater Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to US$92m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Bridgewater Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Bridgewater Bancshares shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$557k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Todd Urness for US$445k worth of shares, at about US$17.89 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Bridgewater Bancshares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping US$82m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 18% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jerry Baack, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Bridgewater Bancshares with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The Bridgewater Bancshares CEO received US$1.5m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Bridgewater Bancshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Bridgewater Bancshares is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Bridgewater Bancshares by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

