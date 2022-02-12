Is Now The Time To Put ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

ChannelAdvisor's Improving Profits

In the last three years ChannelAdvisor's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, ChannelAdvisor's EPS shot from US$0.66 to US$1.56, over the last year. Year on year growth of 138% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While ChannelAdvisor did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of ChannelAdvisor's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are ChannelAdvisor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that ChannelAdvisor insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$13m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 2.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does ChannelAdvisor Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

ChannelAdvisor's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind ChannelAdvisor is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for ChannelAdvisor you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

