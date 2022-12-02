Is Now The Time To Put Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Chin Well Holdings Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Chin Well Holdings Berhad's EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Chin Well Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.2% to 18%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Chin Well Holdings Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Chin Well Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations under RM881m, like Chin Well Holdings Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM486k.

Chin Well Holdings Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM46k in the year to June 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Chin Well Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Chin Well Holdings Berhad's strong EPS growth. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. Even so, be aware that Chin Well Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Although Chin Well Holdings Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

