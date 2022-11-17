Is Now The Time To Put CosmoSteel Holdings (SGX:B9S) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CosmoSteel Holdings (SGX:B9S). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for CosmoSteel Holdings

CosmoSteel Holdings' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, CosmoSteel Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, CosmoSteel Holdings' EPS catapulted from S$0.0072 to S$0.013, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 85% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 3.2% to 9.1%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 40%. That's not a good look.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since CosmoSteel Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$32m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CosmoSteel Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that CosmoSteel Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Owning 37% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Of course, CosmoSteel Holdings is a very small company, with a market cap of only S$32m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have S$12m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Story continues

Should You Add CosmoSteel Holdings To Your Watchlist?

CosmoSteel Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, CosmoSteel Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for CosmoSteel Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Although CosmoSteel Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here