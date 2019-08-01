Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Crown Castle International (REIT) Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Crown Castle International (REIT)'s EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Crown Castle International (REIT)'s revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Crown Castle International (REIT)'s EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to US$5.7b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Crown Castle International (REIT) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -US$966.4k worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$6.1m insiders spend purchasing stock. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the Crown Castle International (REIT)'s future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board J. Martin for US$2.3m worth of shares, at about US$123 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Crown Castle International (REIT) insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$232m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

