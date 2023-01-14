Is Now The Time To Put Cryosite (ASX:CTE) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cryosite (ASX:CTE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Cryosite with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Cryosite's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Cryosite managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Cryosite shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 12% to 16% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Cryosite isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$37m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Cryosite Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The real kicker here is that Cryosite insiders spent a staggering AU$2.1m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. We also note that it was the Non Executive Director, Andrew Kroger, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$671k for shares at about AU$0.43 each.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Cryosite will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Indeed, with a collective holding of 57%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Although, with Cryosite being valued at AU$37m, this is a small company we're talking about. That means insiders only have AU$21m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, John Hogg, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Cryosite with market caps under AU$287m is about AU$422k.

Cryosite's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$251k in the year leading up to June 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Cryosite To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Cryosite is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Cryosite that you need to be mindful of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Cryosite, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

