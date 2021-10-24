Is Now The Time To Put CVS Group (LON:CVSG) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CVS Group (LON:CVSG). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is CVS Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, CVS Group has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that CVS Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.5 percentage points to 7.9%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

Are CVS Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see CVS Group insiders walking the walk, by spending UK£147k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Richard Connell, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£90k for shares at about UK£18.08 each.

Should You Add CVS Group To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about CVS Group's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying makes my mouth water. To put it succinctly; CVS Group is a strong candidate for your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for CVS Group that you need to take into consideration.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of CVS Group, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

