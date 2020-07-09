Is Now The Time To Put Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Check out our latest analysis for Dechra Pharmaceuticals

How Quickly Is Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Dechra Pharmaceuticals has grown EPS by 31% per year, compound, in the last three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Dechra Pharmaceuticals is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.4 percentage points to 11%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

LSE:DPH Earnings and Revenue History July 9th 2020 More

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Dechra Pharmaceuticals's future profits.

Are Dechra Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold UK£22m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Dechra Pharmaceuticals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Dechra Pharmaceuticals's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Dechra Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.