Is Now The Time To Put Diploma (LON:DPLM) On Your Watchlist?

·3 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Diploma (LON:DPLM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Diploma's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Diploma grew its EPS by 5.1% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Diploma shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 15%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are Diploma Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

With strong conviction, Diploma insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, CFO & Director Barbara Gibbes spent UK£112k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of UK£32.56. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

Should You Add Diploma To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Diploma is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Diploma certainly can. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year; a point of interest for people who will want to keep a watchful eye on this stock. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Diploma.

