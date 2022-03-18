Is Now The Time To Put Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Eagle Eye Solutions Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Eagle Eye Solutions Group's EPS went from UK£0.0037 to UK£0.024 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). On the one hand, Eagle Eye Solutions Group's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Eagle Eye Solutions Group.

Are Eagle Eye Solutions Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that CEO & Executive Director Timothy John Mason bought UK£5.1k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£5.13.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Eagle Eye Solutions Group insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 49% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about UK£56m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Eagle Eye Solutions Group To Your Watchlist?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Eagle Eye Solutions Group deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Eagle Eye Solutions Group you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

