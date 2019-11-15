Is Now The Time To Put EnGro (SGX:S44) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in EnGro (SGX:S44). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is EnGro Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that EnGro has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of EnGro's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EnGro's EBIT margins have actually improved by 3.1 percentage points in the last year, to reach -0.4%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 9.0%. That's not ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

SGX:S44 Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

EnGro isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of S$117m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are EnGro Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for EnGro shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Cheng Gay Tan, the Chairman & CEO of the company, paid S$30k for shares at around S$0.85 each.

Is EnGro Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about EnGro's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying makes my mouth water. To put it succinctly; EnGro is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on EnGro by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of EnGro, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.