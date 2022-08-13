Is Now The Time To Put First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like First United (NASDAQ:FUNC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is First United Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that First United's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of First United's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for First United remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 10% to US$75m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since First United is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$127m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are First United Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the last 12 months First United insiders spent US$74k more buying shares than they received from selling them. Although some people may hesitate due to the share sales, the fact that insiders bought more than they sold, is a positive thing to note.

Recent insider purchases of First United stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Namely, First United has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like First United with market caps under US$200m is about US$760k.

The First United CEO received US$559k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is First United Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into First United's strong EPS growth. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. The overriding message from this quick rundown is yes, this stock is worth investigating further. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with First United.

