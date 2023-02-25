Is Now The Time To Put Fugro (AMS:FUR) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fugro (AMS:FUR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fugro with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Fugro's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Fugro has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Fugro boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from €0.59 to €0.66, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 13% gain.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Fugro maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to €1.8b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Fugro Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell Fugro shares in the last year. But the really good news is that company insider M. De Jong spent €247k buying stock, at an average price of around €12.01. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Fugro insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold €26m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 1.9%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Fugro Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Fugro is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Even so, be aware that Fugro is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

