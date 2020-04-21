Is Now The Time To Put Generic Sweden (STO:GENI) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Generic Sweden (STO:GENI). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Generic Sweden's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Generic Sweden has grown EPS by 39% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Generic Sweden maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 16% to kr70m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Generic Sweden is no giant, with a market capitalization of kr293m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Generic Sweden Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Generic Sweden insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. In fact, they own 41% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Of course, Generic Sweden is a very small company, with a market cap of only kr293m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have kr119m worth of stock. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Should You Add Generic Sweden To Your Watchlist?

Generic Sweden's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind Generic Sweden is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Generic Sweden is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...