Is Now The Time To Put Golden Throat Holdings Group (HKG:6896) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Golden Throat Holdings Group (HKG:6896). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Golden Throat Holdings Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Golden Throat Holdings Group has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Golden Throat Holdings Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 23% to 26%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

SEHK:6896 Income Statement April 6th 2020 More

Golden Throat Holdings Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of HK$1.1b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Golden Throat Holdings Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Golden Throat Holdings Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Indeed, with a collective holding of 62%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. In terms of absolute value, insiders have CN¥676m invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add Golden Throat Holdings Group To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Golden Throat Holdings Group's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Golden Throat Holdings Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.