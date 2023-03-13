Is Now The Time To Put Harworth Group (LON:HWG) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Harworth Group (LON:HWG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Harworth Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Harworth Group has grown EPS by 39% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Harworth Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 20% to 24%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Harworth Group.

Are Harworth Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Harworth Group shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out UK£239k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£49k, paying UK£1.52 per share.

Is Harworth Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Harworth Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Harworth Group to your watchlist won't go amiss. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Harworth Group (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

