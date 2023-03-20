Is Now The Time To Put Hextar Industries Berhad (KLSE:HEXIND) On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hextar Industries Berhad (KLSE:HEXIND). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hextar Industries Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Hextar Industries Berhad

How Fast Is Hextar Industries Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Impressively, Hextar Industries Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.0092 to RM0.027, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 192% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Hextar Industries Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.0% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Hextar Industries Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Hextar Industries Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have RM123m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 8.6% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Hextar Industries Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Hextar Industries Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Hextar Industries Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Hextar Industries Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks drop despite Credit Suisse buyout, central banks' pledge

    Asian equities sank Monday following a sell-off in New York as investors fret over the financial sector, despite central banks' pledges to provide liquidity to troubled lenders and news that UBS had taken over embattled Credit Suisse.That came even as the city's monetary authority said its banking sector had "insignificant" exposure to Credit Suisse.

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued defense stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden’s pledge to continue helping Ukraine against the […]

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Apple When Warren Buffett First Bought the Stock, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Many investors could be kicking themselves for not following the multibillionaire's lead with this stock.

  • UBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks

  • 1 Warren Buffett Stock With 76% Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett has a knack for picking great stocks. Under his leadership, Berkshire Hathaway has built an investment portfolio worth over $308 billion, and many stocks in that portfolio have at least doubled in value, including Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola. Berkshire invested $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) at its IPO price of $120 per share in September 2020.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett believes the average investor can outperform most professional money managers with this strategy.

  • Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 12 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 aggressive stocks picked by hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds. Aggressive investing isn’t for the faint hearted, especially during the current market turmoil where even the most stable companies are wavering […]

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its bigge