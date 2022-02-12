Is Now The Time To Put J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note J.B. Hunt Transport Services's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 26% to US$12b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for J.B. Hunt Transport Services?

Are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$20b company like J.B. Hunt Transport Services. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$4.1b. Coming in at 21% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like J.B. Hunt Transport Services, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services offered total compensation worth US$7.5m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add J.B. Hunt Transport Services To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that J.B. Hunt Transport Services has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that J.B. Hunt Transport Services is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for J.B. Hunt Transport Services that you should be aware of before investing here.

