Is Now The Time To Put Knowit (STO:KNOW) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Knowit (STO:KNOW). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Check out our latest analysis for Knowit

How Quickly Is Knowit Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. It certainly is nice to see that Knowit has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Knowit maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to kr3.2b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

OM:KNOW Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Knowit's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Knowit Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Knowit insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending kr307k more on stock than they received from selling it. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. It is also worth noting that it was President & CEO Per Wallentin who made the biggest single purchase, worth kr937k, paying kr189 per share.

Is Knowit Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Knowit's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying makes my mouth water. So on this analysis I believe Knowit is probably worth spending some time on. Of course, just because Knowit is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.