Is Now The Time To Put Longfor Group Holdings (HKG:960) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Longfor Group Holdings (HKG:960), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Longfor Group Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Longfor Group Holdings has grown EPS by 24% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Longfor Group Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 58% to CN¥127b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are Longfor Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth -CN¥8.2m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling CN¥336m in just one year. This makes me even more interested in Longfor Group Holdings because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairperson of the Board Yajun Wu for HK$200m worth of shares, at about HK$22.70 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Longfor Group Holdings insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 50% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling CN¥100b. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Should You Add Longfor Group Holdings To Your Watchlist?