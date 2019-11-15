Is Now The Time To Put Majesco (NSE:MAJESCO) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Majesco (NSE:MAJESCO). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

View our latest analysis for Majesco

How Fast Is Majesco Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Majesco has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Majesco's EPS shot from ₹7.61 to ₹18.03, over the last year. Year on year growth of 137% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Majesco is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.2 percentage points to 7.7%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:MAJESCO Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Majesco's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Majesco Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Majesco top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Executive Director, Radhakrishnan Sundar, paid ₹7.8m to buy shares at an average price of ₹465.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Majesco insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 43% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about ₹5.1b riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Majesco Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Majesco's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Majesco deserves timely attention. Of course, just because Majesco is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.