Is Now The Time To Put Masterflex (ETR:MZX) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Masterflex (ETR:MZX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Masterflex with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Masterflex's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Masterflex has grown EPS by 27% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Masterflex maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to €96m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Masterflex Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Masterflex insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at €23m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 28% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Masterflex Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Masterflex's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Masterflex that you should be aware of.

