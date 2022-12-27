Is Now The Time To Put Masterflex (ETR:MZX) On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Masterflex (ETR:MZX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Masterflex with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Masterflex

Masterflex's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Masterflex has grown EPS by 27% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Masterflex maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to €96m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Masterflex?

Are Masterflex Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Masterflex insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at €23m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 28% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Masterflex Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Masterflex's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Masterflex that you should be aware of.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES)

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider CAM...

  • Seven Principles AG's (ETR:T3T1) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Seven Principles' (ETR:T3T1) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF)

    It's not a stretch to say that Bowler Metcalf Limited's ( JSE:BCF ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x right...

  • Shareholders in James Halstead (LON:JHD) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Next Green Revolution (NGR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Next Green Revolution (NGR) on November 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NGR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. NGR Listing Banner To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/149213_7cfcad847432daab_001full.jpgUtilizing the power of blockchain, Bizmarvel is here to help the w

  • Guan Chong Berhad's (KLSE:GCB) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.2x Guan Chong Berhad ( KLSE:GCB ) may be sending bearish signals at the...

  • Why Stemmer Imaging AG (ETR:S9I) Could Be Worth Watching

    Stemmer Imaging AG ( ETR:S9I ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • How much families will pay in extra tax after stealth rises: research

    Middle-class families will be up to £40,000 worse off over the next 10 years, it is estimated, as a result of Jeremy Hunt’s stealth taxes to plug the hole in government finances, research shows.

  • China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and restricted tourists' travels. After the National Health Commission on Monday announced China would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from Jan. 8, some people flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening.

  • Why investors should be praying that central banks cut interest rates in 2023

    Central banks have pushed through 355 interest rate increases in 2022 and made just 15 cuts, according to the website cbrates.com. Global stock and bond markets have sagged and investors are praying that central bankers reverse course and start to cut the cost of money in 2023.

  • Analysis-Wood’s ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with other growth funds

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund, which more than doubled during the pandemic rally, is on pace to finish near the very bottom of all U.S. mutual funds in 2022 after surging inflation and higher interest rates dried up appetite for high-growth shares. The ARK Innovation Fund has lost around 67% year to date, more than tripling the decline of the S&P 500 index. Its tumble has made it the worst-performing among all 537 U.S. mid-cap growth funds and put it near the bottom of all U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar, according to the firm's Dec. 16 ranking.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With 10x Potential to Buy In 2023

    Growth stocks have generally taken the worst beatings in the 2022 market downturn, and that's true of some companies that have incredible long-term potential. The concept of an online bank has been around for a few decades now, but SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is doing things a little differently. Instead of offering an attractive niche product (like a high-yield savings account), SoFi's goal is to offer everything its customers need, and get them to abandon their current banks altogether.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 11 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best farmland and agriculture stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy. Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead analyst and senior economist with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, told S&P Global Commodities Insights in […]

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Don't Look Now, But Is This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Back From the Dead?

    Granted, a lot of the recent price increase is based on hope and speculation, predicated on the return of Andre Cronje, who has been compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) founder Satoshi Nakamoto (a pseudonym) for his influence on the crypto market. At the end of November, Fantom released a detailed description of its financial records showing that it has $340 million worth of digital assets on hand, including $100 million in stablecoins, $100 million in crypto assets, $50 million in non-crypto assets, and approximately $90 million worth of Fantom tokens. This calculation was based on an annual burn rate of $7 million, and the ability to generate steady annual income on those $340 million worth of digital assets.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou