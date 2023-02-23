Is Now The Time To Put Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Michael Hill International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Michael Hill International's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 42%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Michael Hill International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.0% to AU$595m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Michael Hill International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Michael Hill International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$28m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 7.6% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Michael Hill International To Your Watchlist?

Michael Hill International's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Michael Hill International for a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Michael Hill International (including 1 which can't be ignored).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

